Cheteshwar Pujara Names THIS Pacer As 'Worst PlayStation Player' In The Indian Team: WATCH

Indian batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his calm and resolute approach at the crease. Apparently, the cricketer is not so peaceful when it comes to playing PlayStation games with his teammates. A while ago, he revealed the team’s culture and their approach to playing games with each other and also described himself as very “intense and expressive” after defeating his colleagues.

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday, January 25. On the occasion of the 33rd Pujara birthday, here is a look back at the time when he revealed the significance of PlayStation to the Indian team and how they turn on each other with aggressive tactics while playing it.

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday, January 25.

He takes body blows

Grinds it out in the middle

Braves it all & stands tall



81 Tests 🏏

6111 runs 👌

13572 balls faced 👏

18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara describes rivalry with Murali Vijay, also reveals worst PlayStation player

Cheteshwar Pujara interacted with Gaurav Kapur through the latter’s Oaktree Sports Show in July 2019. In the show, he jokingly said that whenever he beats his colleagues in a PlayStation game, he makes their life “hell” by reminding them of their defeat. Pujara said that he frequently plays games with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, even though the latter of the three did not start out as an expert of the console.

Cheteshwar Pujara recalled about a day when Murali Vijay challenged him to a football match on PlayStation. Pujara revealed that he confidently challenged Vijay in return to try and score just one goal in their game. Not knowing the fact that Vijay had been practicing the game for the last six months, Pujara lost the bet and he keeps getting a reminder from his teammate regarding the same.

When asked about the worst PlayStation player in the Indian team, Pujara singled out speedster Mohammed Shami. The right-handed batsman further emphasised on his opinion by saying that Mohammed Shami is a “really bad player” on the console. Here is a look at the entire Cheteshwar Pujara interview where he speaks about the value of PlayStation to the Indian team.

Cheteshwar Pujara Test career

The Cheteshwar Pujara Test career composes of some staggering numbers. The Gujarat-based cricketer has played 81 Tests since his international debut in 2010. Across 136 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,111 runs at an average of 47.74 with 18 tons and 28 half-centuries. Pujara’s highest score in Tests is the 206* he scored against England in Ahmedabad back in November 2012.

ICC celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara birthday

Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1 🎉



👕 81 Tests

🏏 6111 runs

🌟 46 fifty-plus scores



He has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206* 👏



— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021

