Ajinkya Rahane, Bowlers Star In India's Famous Boxing Day Test Win: WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

India registered a solid eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Melbourne on Tuesday. Courtesy of the emphatic win, India has drawn the series level 1-1 with two games to go. Ajinkya Rahane's men scripted history at the iconic MCG as they came back strongly after India's drubbing in the first Test in Adelaide where the hosts recorded their lowest Test score (36).

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith's dismissal off Jasprit Bumrah draws funny reactions

India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane leads from front as India scripts historic win

Team India were right on top from Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test. Having won the toss, Australia opted to bat first on an MCG wicket which was favourable for batting. Indian bowlers were right on the money from word go as they hit right areas and didn't give Australian batsmen any freebies. They were soon rewarded for their tight lines and lengths as Australian batsmen failed to settle at the crease and were eventually bowled out for 195. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name whereas Marnus Labuschagne (48) was the top-scorer for the hosts.

ALSO READ | India 36 all out is going to create headaches for India, feels Josh Hazlewood

In response, India posted 326 on the board and gained a huge 131 run lead which put them in the driver's seat. Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashed a brilliant ton (112) while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a useful 57. Australia then had a massive task in front of them to overturn India's lead and then post a competitive target. But yet another dismal show by their batsmen in the second innings reduced them to 99/6 with all the specialist batsmen back in the hut.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Fans delighted as Ajinkya Rahane notches up his 12th Test century

The Australian tail put on a valiant fight and helped their side reach 200, setting India a target of 70. Cameron Green top-scored with 45 runs to his name whereas debutant Mohammad Siraj picked three wickets. India chased the target comprehensively with eight wickets to spare. Shubman Gill scored 35* while Rahane hit 27* to guide India to a historic victory. Rahane was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting and excellent captaincy.

Here are the highlights of Day 4 of India vs Australia 2nd Test

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: 1st Test sees 5% more views on television vis-a-vis 2018-19 tour

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.