India Vs Australia Live: Steve Smith's Dismissal Off Jasprit Bumrah Draws Funny Reactions

The India vs Australia second Test is currently under progress with the visitors completely in control of the game. The Indian team was bowled out for 326 which gave them a considerable 131-run lead. Australia had a formidable task ahead of them to chase India's lead and then bat their skins out to post a competitive target for the hosts.
Tim Paine's side got off to a dismal start as they lost opener, Joe Burns, for 4 in the fourth over. Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne tried to steady the ship but the latter was dismissed by R. Ashwin for 28. All eyes were on Steve Smith who has failed to fire in the ongoing Ind vs Aus Test series. A herculean effort from both Smith and Wade was expected to rescue the Aussies from the precarious situation. However, Jasprit Bumrah had other plans.
Bumrah exploited Smith's weakness as he cleaned him up for just 8. The right-arm speedster brilliantly executed his plans and caught Smith in his leg-side trap. Bumrah bowled a quick delivery on Smith's leg stump and the Australian tried to glance it to the leg-side only to miss the ball which kissed the timber and dislodged the bails. Interestingly, both Bumrah and Smith were unaware that the bails had been dislodged. While Bumrah kept appealing for an lbw, Smith tried to steal a single only to realise later that he had indeed been dismissed.
Twitter erupted as soon as India got rid of World No. 1 ranked Test batsman. Several reactions poured in as fans came up with hysterical reactions. Here's a look at some of the funniest reactions.
Lord umesh . 😂😂#INDvsAUS #indvsaus2020 #Smith pic.twitter.com/YXj3ytDkJs— Rohit 🇮🇳🚩 (@CricRohit45) December 28, 2020
Before this,— ^tYcOoN~ (@vishal17598) December 28, 2020
Steve #Smith
In odi 105,104
After this,
Steve Smith
In test 1,1,0,8#viratkholi at his best😂
#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/dassNpB3t4
iNdIa wOn tHe sErEis iN aUsTrALia bCoS sMiTh was not there— Rohit 🇮🇳🚩 (@CricRohit45) December 28, 2020
Meanwhile Smith :
1, 1, 0, 8
Even Umesh Yadav has scored More than him 😂
,#INDvsAUS #Smith
#AUSvIND #Smith— Vinayak Arali (@VinayakGA2) December 28, 2020
Smith before Smith after
interview interview
with kohli. with kohli. pic.twitter.com/n82JLTb67J
#Smith 😭😭 #INDvAUS https://t.co/sWpzb8qXWH pic.twitter.com/bhiXdZ5K8i— Sniperr_Sirvi🗡️ (@im_Indra07) December 28, 2020
Australia's scoreboard read 133/6 at stumps on Day 3 with the hosts leading by just two runs. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are at the crease batting on 17 and 15 respectively. While the Australian tail will look to set a competitive total for India, the visitors will want to wrap the Australian innings quickly. The India vs Australia Day 4 live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).
