India Vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Backed By Indian Fans To Make Test Comeback In Chennai

The first India vs England Test is all set to get underway on Friday, February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be interesting to see the playing XI the hosts field for the first Test after their successful tour Down Under. There are some new names in India squad for England Tests 2021 with captain Virat Kohli who went on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia returning to the side.

Fans back Kuldeep Yadav to play series opener in Chennai

The batting unit is pretty settled, it's the selection of the bowling lineup that could be tricky. Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have a major task on their hands as to find the proper bowling combination. However, if the history of Chepauk wicket is anything to go by, India are likely to go ahead with two pacers, two spinners and an all-rounder. While Jasprit Bumrah is sure to start, the team management has to make a decision between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj to partner Bumrah.

On the other hand, R Ashwin will lead India's spin attack but it will be interesting to see if out of favour Kuldeep Yadav gets to partner the off-spinner in Chennai or it will be local boy Washington Sundar who makes the cut. Axar Patel is also in contention of making his Test debut.

Kuldeep was also a part of India's tour Down Under but he failed to get a single opportunity. The conditions in Chennai are conducive for spinners and Kuldeep will definitely be a lethal weapon on a turning Chepauk track.

Ahead of the first India vs England Test, Kuldeep's name started trending on Twitter as fans backed the southpaw to make a comeback in Chennai Test. Several reactions poured in as netizens urged the team management to include Kuldeep in the playing XI for the series opener. Here are a few reactions -

Kuldeep should be in even at the cost of playing just 2 fast bowlers! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) February 2, 2021

India should go with 2 pacers and 3 spinners: Ash , Washi and Kuldeep at Chennai! — The Cricket Lover (@CricCrazyAdi) February 2, 2021

I don't think Sundar will play, think it will be 3 spinners in Ash Axar & Kuldeep — Bharath (@carromball_) February 2, 2021

Washington sundar did well in Australia but this time my preference is Kuldeep yadav — Sarath Kumar (@sarath1030) February 2, 2021

Kuldeep! Ashwin and Kuldeep! A great combo! — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) February 2, 2021

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

