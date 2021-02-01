Ramiz Raja Credits Ex-competitor Ravi Shastri For India's Success In Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has expressed his admirations for the Indian cricket team for their memorable 2-1 series win in Australia. Under the guidance of Ajinkya Rahane, a depleted Indian unit ravaged with injuries registered wins in the second and fourth Tests after getting shot out for just 36 in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval. Raja praised Rahane by saying that he brought some much-needed “calmness” within the team after the departure (paternity leave) of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

Indian team conquers fortress, claim series 2-1: watch celebration

Ramiz Raja praises Ravi Shastri for “lifting up team”

On January 29, cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja spoke extensively about India’s emphatic series win in Australia on the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan. He said that he gives the “most credit” for India’s success to their head coach Ravi Shastri.

Ramiz Raja, who has commentated alongside Shastri in the past, believes that the former Indian all-rounder “lifted the Indian team” after their Adelaide drubbing. The former Pakistani batting star claimed that Shastri created a positive “environment in the dressing room”, even though several of India’s frontline players were not available in the side due to their injuries. Raja also said that under the influence of India’s coach, even new players and debutants ended up “performing really well” Down Under.

India vs England 2021 Test series

Fresh from their victory in Australia, the Indian team will now face England at home from February 4 onwards in a four-match Test series. The matches will form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

The series will see the return of regular captain Virat Kohli back into the Indian camp, as well as speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma after they recovered from their respective injuries. Cricketers like Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, who made their debuts in Australia in January, have also earned Test spots against England for their impressive performances.

Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the India vs England 2021 Test series.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Image source: Ramiz Raja and BCCI Twitter

