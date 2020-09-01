Ajinkya Rahane 'feeling The Void' Of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At US Open 2020

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is known for being an avid tennis lover. The Delhi Capitals cricketer has expressed his love for the game in the past as well. During a recent Twitter Q&A, Ajinkya Rahane had answered that the sport he loves most after cricket is tennis and that he loves watching Roger Federer play. In 2015, the cricketer had also taken to social media to reveal that he had met Roger Federer, as he said that it was a great experience meeting the Swiss star. Now, amidst the ongoing US Open 2020, Ajinkya Rahane has once again mentioned Roger Federer.

Ajinkya Rahane rues absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Taking to Twitter, Ajinkya Rahane admitted that he is feeling the void due to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s absence from the US Open 2020. The batsman said that he feels the US Open 2020 is affected by the absence of spectators as well. However, the cricketer said that despite that, the US Open 2020 is still exciting as he asked fans whether they were excited for the Grand Slam. Ajinkya Rahane then asked fans to tell him the players they were rooting for during the US Open 2020.

Definitely feeling the void of @rogerfederer , @RafaelNadal or an audience not being a part of the #USOpen . But that doesn’t take away from the excitement. Are you guys excited? Who are you rooting for this season? — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020

After Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet on the US Open 2020, several fans got in on the debate. Many fans claimed that the tournament isn’t the same without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with the duo’s absence making Novak Djokovic the clear favourite to win US Open 2020. Answering the question posed by Ajinkya Rahane, several fans also tweeted that the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer makes it a great opportunity for Austrian player Dominic Thiem to win the US Open 2020.

Just not the same without Fed :(

I’m hoping either @AlexZverev or @StefTsitsipas wins 😊 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) September 1, 2020

The US Open 2020 has already begun behind closed doors, with strict coronavirus restrictions and safety guidelines in place. This year’s edition is also one of the rare occasions which will see both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal absent from the tournament. While Roger Federer is out of the season after undergoing knee surgery in June, Rafael Nadal opted out of the tournament over safety concerns. The withdrawal of the two tennis greats means that the US Open 2020 will be the first Grand Slam in more than two decades which will not feature at least one of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Met the legend last night. What an experience!!! @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/DNn9LOZdwU — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 13, 2015

As for Ajinkya Rahane, the batsman will next be seen turning out for his new team Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020. The batsman took to social media to share that he has already begun training outdoors for the tournament. During recent interviews, Ajinkya Rahane had interestingly suggested that while he prefers to open the batting, he would be willing to play the finisher’s role in the middle order as well.

Image Courtesy: Ajinkya Rahane Instagram