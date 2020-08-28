Ajinkya Rahane Feels He Should Have Played For India At No 4 At The 2019 ODI World Cup

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has been India's batting mainstay in the purest format of the game. The right-hander has emerged as the vital cog in the Indian Test side in the last decade. Ajinkya Rahane, who is known for consistently scoring runs in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries hasn't quite managed to consolidate his place into the ODI team. He recently opened up about his ICC Cricket World Cup snub:

Ajinkya Rahane opens up about ICC Cricket World Cup snub

Recently, Ajinkya Rahane opened up on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 snub. The Delhi Capitals batsman reckons that he should have been the No. 4 India were looking for at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a position team India failed to fill after trying several players. Ajinkya Rahane last played an ODI for India on the tour of South Africa in 2017-18 when skipper Virat Kohli had called him a strong candidate for the No. 4 position at the marquee event.

During a virtual press conference, Ajinkya Rahane said that he was actually thinking he will be in the World Cup team batting at No. 4. However, he reckoned that it is gone now and cannot think much about it. The Mumbai batsman revealed that his goal was to make a comeback into the Indian ODI outfit and do well in white-ball cricket. He said he is confident about making it back into the Indian ODI team.

Ajinkya Rahane stated that he doesn't think much about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, he admitted that when he was playing county cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup was happening and as a player, everyone wants to be a part of the World Cup team, especially when you know you have worked really hard and your record in the past was really good.

Ajinkya Rahane further said that he always thinks of things that he can control as an individual and how can he give his best and learn and get better as a cricketer. He added that as of now, his only aim is to do well for Delhi Capitals. Ajinkya Rahane opined that he believes in himself and is sure about his ODI comeback. He went on to say that he is not thinking too much about the ICC Cricket World Cup snub, however, he said at that time he felt that he should have been there at No. 4.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is all set to represent Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020. The right-hander was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals ahead of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The Delhi-based franchise has options galore for the opening slots in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Marcus Stoinis. It would be interesting to see if Rahane makes his way into the team as an opener or he is forced to adapt to a new role. IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10.

