Ajinkya Rahane Helps Marnus Labuschagne Break BIG Sir Don Bradman Record At The Gabba

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne notched up his 5th Test ton and his first against India on Day 1 at the Gabba. Earlier, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane dropped a sitter to reprieve Labuschagne before he could even get to his fifty. The cricketer later rode on his luck and plundered an inexperienced Indian bowling attack to give Australia an early advantage in the series-deciding Test match.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane drops a sitter off Marnus Labuschagne

India vs Australia 4th Test: Marnus Labuschagne continues fine Gabba run

Marnus Labuschagne has now leapfrogged the late Sir Don Bradman in terms of number of Test runs scored at The Gabba after three innings. The cricketer played his first Test at the venue against Sri Lanka in January 2019 where he scored 81. The right-handed batsman hammered another 185 against Pakistan later that same year to make it 266 runs at the Gabba in just two innings.

When Marnus Labuschagne reached the score of 61 against India on Friday, he overtook Don Bradman’s first three innings tally of 326 runs at the venue. Moreover, he even went beyond en route to slamming his 5th Test ton and his second at Australia’s fortress. Labuschagne was eventually dismissed for 108, thus extending his tally to 374 runs in just three Gabba innings.

Most Test runs at the Gabba after 3 innings

339 - MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE (and counting)

326 - Don Bradman

310 - Doug Walters

300 - Brian Booth

286 - Norm O'Neill



India vs Australia 4th Test and Navdeep Saini injury updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 236-5 in 68.4 overs. All-rounder Cameron Green was joined at the crease by captain Tim Paine. Earlier, David Warner (4) and Steve Smith (36) were dismissed by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Washington Sundar respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini was taken off the field after he complained of pain in his groin. As per the latest BCCI update, the youngster has now gone for scans and is being monitored by the medical team.

