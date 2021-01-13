Steve Smith Called 'childish And Idiotic' By English Pundit David Lloyd After SCG Test

The ‘Steve Smith cheating India’ controversy came to light on Day 5 of the drawn SCG Test after the cricketer was seen scratching off Rishabh Pant’s batting guard at the crease. The eventful final day also witnessed an ugly verbal altercation between Australian captain Tim Paine and Indian all-rounder R Ashwin. While the two Australians found themselves on the receiving end of a severe backlash from media and fans later, former England cricketer David Lloyd recently decided to throw his opinion regarding the matter.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Watch video of what fans describe as ‘Smith cheating India’

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: David Lloyd rains fire on Steve Smith, Tim Paine

While writing for The Daily Mail, English cricket commentator David Lloyd unleashed words of disdain for Steve Smith and his captain Tim Paine for their “behaviours” in the SCG Test. According to him, the Australian players displayed “depressing” behaviours against India.

Expressing his view on Steve Smith scratching away Rishabh Pant’s crease guard, Lloyd said that the Australian was trying to irritate the batsman. He also described the incident as “plain childish” on part of Smith. The renowned commentator then recalled the cricketer’s “history with sandpaper” (from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal) and said Smith “can’t have two brain cells to rub together”.

David Lloyd also launched a scathing attack on Australian wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine for his confrontation with R Ashwin. He said that while Paine needs to control his players, he also needs to control himself. Lloyd added that the way the Australian captain talked with Ashwin from behind the stumps left him “flabbergasted”.

Tim Paine sledging R Ashwin video highlight of Day 5: WATCH

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

