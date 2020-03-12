Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Picks Up Minority Stake In Organic Food Start-up

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has invested in an organic food product start-up MeraKisan. The Test specialist now owns equity in MeraKisan and will also be its brand ambassador. The start-up was founded in 2016 and is backed by the Mahindra Group.

Ajinkya Rahane picks up minority stake in food start-up just before IPL 2020

MeraKisan Pvt Ltd is an associate of Mahindra Agri Solutions which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra. The MeraKisan is a well-known organic food industry which works closely with farmers. Quite recently, the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Agri Solutions, Ashok Sharma, was contacted by a news daily. Without disclosing the actual invested amount, Sharma said that Ajinkya Rahane will now be holding a minority stake in the company.

Ashok Sharma expressed his delight with Rahane’s association by saying the cricketer is a role model of the new generation. He also acknowledged Ajinkya Rahane’s passionate support of the Indian farming community. When Rahane himself was contacted, the cricketer said that he believes organic food contributes to wellness and expressed his excitement at being part of MeraKisan.

Excited and proud to partner with #MeraKisan, an initiative to bring fresh & organic farm products directly to your doorstep.

Let's aim for an organic & healthy life!@KisanMera pic.twitter.com/lvLivhFzdM — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 11, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was recently traded by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 trading window. The cricketer joined Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore and is expected to play alongside his Indian teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant this season, provided the tournament goes ahead as planned, following the Coronavirus outbreak.

