Ajinkya Rahane Provides BIG Rohit Sharma Update, Has Indirect Message For Tim Paine

There has been a lot of speculation about Rohit Sharma's batting position for the all-important third Test between Australia in India. However, on Wednesday, during the pre-match press conference, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane put an end to all the conjectures and made it clear that Rohit will be opening the batting for India during the customary New Year's Test starting January 7 in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma will open batting in 3rd Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane

While speaking to media on the eve of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Rahane said that they are excited to have Rohit back with the team because of the experience he possesses at the highest level. The Indian captain also revealed that Rohit started training as soon as his isolation period ended. Speaking about his batting position, Rahane stated that in the last couple of series, Rohit opened the innings for India and once again he will retain the position.

Rahane also opened up on reports of Indian team's vexation at stricter quarantine rules and claims of the team not travelling to Brisbane for the final Test. The Mumbai-based cricketer said that being in quarantine has its own challenges but as a team, they are not annoyed because they realise that there are challenges when life outside is normal and they have to deal with it.

Sending out an indirect message to Australian skipper Tim Paine, Rahane reiterated that they are focusing on the game for now because that's the priority. Speaking about travelling to the Gabba, Rahane opined that the players are not annoyed by anything outside as their focus is to play the game. He added that they will follow whatever the BCCI and the team management decides.

India vs Australia live streaming details

According to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

SOURCE: PTI/ ICC TWITTER

