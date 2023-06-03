Ajinkya Rahane Reveals His Greatest Support In Hard Times After Test Series Comeback

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian cricketer, is making his long-awaited return to the national squad after nearly 18 months away, and he is determined not to look back. Rahane expressed his desire to approach the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia with the same zeal he had in the recently finished Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahane highlighted his excitement and personal connection to the game while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He cited his excellent performance in the domestic season preceding the IPL as the reason for his successful comeback. Rahane received praise in T20 cricket for his aggressive approach and better strike rate, particularly his innings where he strikes 61 runs off 27-ball against the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read- WATCH: Virat Kohli Takes Casual Stroll On Streets Of London After Team India's Net Session

What did Ajinkya Rahane say on his return for WTC Final?

In an interview with BCCI TV during India's training session, Rahane stated, "Coming back after 18-19 months, whatever has happened, good or bad, I don't want to think about my past. I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing."

With his sights set on the World Test Championship final, Rahane stressed the importance of maintaining the same mindset and approach he had during the Ranji Trophy and the IPL season. Regardless matter the format, he aimed to make things basic and straightforward, believing that it would help his performance. Rahane’s experience and focus on consistency as a veteran of 82 Tests and 4,931 runs are key advantages for the Indian side.

Rahane also praised Rohit Sharma’s leadership during the WTC cycle and expressed his faith in the positive team culture. The cricketer also credited his family and friends for their unwavering support during his absence from Team India. He highlighted their significant roles in his journey back into the international cricket format.

Also Read: Steve Smith or Virat Kohli- Who will win the battle at WTC Final? Aaron Finch names his pick

Rahane acknowledged the emotional element of his comeback while recalling his personal journey. He owed his return to the Indian team, to his perseverance, hard work on fitness, and dedication to domestic cricket. Rahane thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors for giving him the opportunity to serve his country once more in the WTC Final. He highlighted the value of savoring every moment, learning from both success and loss and entering each day with an open mind.

Ajinkya Rahane prepares for his return to the Indian Test team and the much-anticipated World Test Championship final. His determination, positive attitude, and emphasis on simplicity could serve as an inspiration to both teammates and fans. The cricketer hopes to make significant contributions to India’s quest for glory in the final against Australia with his wisdom and proven abilities.