India’s star batsman Virat Kohli was seen walking back to the team hotel after the team's net practice and enjoying his post-workout drink. The player currently living in London as the Indian team gears up for the ICC World Test Cricket Championship final against Australia. Recently, Kohli has been in incredible shape, and his performance against Australia in the match may be crucial for India. After the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Indian players began to depart for England in groups.

It should be noted that team India is competing in their second World Tennis Championship final after losing to New Zealand in the 2019–21 final. On the other hand, since this will be the Australia team's first WTC final appearance, the squad would be eager to win when the two teams square off in London.

Virat Kohli in London for WTC 2023: IND VS AUS

Virat Kohli going back to hotel after the practice session yesterday. 😌pic.twitter.com/A9ZwiZ6jwK — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 3, 2023

Kohli and RCB got eliminated from IPL 2023 early as Chennai Super Kings won the cup against the defending champs, the Gujarat Titans. All the Indian players have now assembled in London to begin warming up for the match against the Pat Cummins-led Australia. The IND vs AUS match-up will be the most awaited cricket event in June as WTC 2023 final will be taking place at Kennington Oval.

Virat Kohli will be enjoying the FA Cup Final before he focuses on the WTC 2023 final completely. Millions of people laud the player in India as they want him to bring the trophy from Kennington Oval to India.

PUMA invited the iconic couple to watch the FA Cup final, as both Kohli and Anushka are the brand ambassadors of one of the best sports brands. The clothing giant also sponsored Manchester City. Since it is one of the oldest club football competitions in history, the matchup between Manchester City and Manchester United may be exciting. It will be captivating to watch which Manchester-based club will sweep the win and take the coveted trophy home after decades of fierce rivalry.