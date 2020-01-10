Ajinkya Rahane Reveals His Latest Non-cricket Topic Of Conversation With Rohit Sharma

India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who are currently enjoying some time off cricket, caught up with each other over dinner recently. Their wives, Ritika and Radhika, who accompanied them brought along their daughters as well. As a result, Sharma and Rahane were seen spending time talking about their daughters and parenting rather than cricket.

On Thursday, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting.”

India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane's post with Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who is the vice-captain in the limited formats, was rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka while Ajinkya Rahane, who plays only in Tests, is gearing up for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Ajinkya Rahane will take part in second India ‘A’ four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10. India are slated to play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21. Rohit Sharma will return to the squad for India’s three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.

India vs Sri Lanka: India register an emphatic 7-wicket in the second T20I

Meanwhile, India registered a comprehensive 7 wicket-win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. India managed to restrict the Lankans to 142/9 after a brilliant performance by the Indian pacers. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets to his name. Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 143, Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start as they were cruising at the halfway stage. Wanindu Hasaranga sent both the openers back to the hut in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ensured that India do not lose their momentum. Iyer scored 34 off 26 balls before getting out. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten at 30 runs off 17 balls to guide India to a 7-wicket win. The third and final T20I (India vs Sri Lanka) will be played on January 10 in Pune.

