Rohit Sharma Conducts Unique 'philosophical' Poll For Instagram Followers

The Indian cricket team's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma had a wonderful 2019 on all fronts of cricket. He started the year off by winning a record fourth-IPL title as captain of the Mumbai Indians. He followed this by scoring five hundreds at the ICC Cricket World Cup and almost won India its third World Cup title. Later in the year, Rohit made his debut as an opener in Test cricket and smashed 500 runs in three matches against the Proteas. He also ended the year as the joint-leading run-getter in International T20s. He is currently on a break from international cricket.

Rohit Sharma posts unique poll on Instagram story

Like many other popular Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma has taken a lot of liking to social media and often posts a lot of details about his life onto his social media handles. Last night, Rohit took to his Instagram and asked his fans what they listened to - their 'inner noise'? or the 'outer voice'? While the poll seemed deeply philosophical, it was posted along with a photo of Rohit on what seems like a colourful set. It is probable that the poll is the part of an elongated PR campaign for a set of headphones that Rohit may be endorsing. As of now, 38% of Rohit's audience has voted for 'outside voice'. Here is the post.

Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20Is

Rohit Sharma had ended 2019 as the joint-highest run-getter in T20Is along with his skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit, however, is currently on a break from cricket and Virat Kohli got an opportunity to eclipse Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. With his unbeaten innings of 30, Kohli got to 2663 T20I runs on Tuesday. India easily won the second T20I against Sri Lanka and the visitors will now have an opportunity to level the series on January 10 in Pune.

