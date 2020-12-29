Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Achievement Makes Fans Recall Rahul Dravid's 2003 Adelaide Epic

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led his side to an incredible comeback in the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series with a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The cricketer scored 112 in the first innings to notch up his 12th Test ton. Moreover, Rahane also stayed unbeaten at the crease to guide Team India past the finishing line on Day 4 with eight wickets still in hand.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane and co. level series 1-1, read scorecard

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Picks Delhi Star, Two Ex-IPL Winners For His Top BBL Team Of All-time

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Fans draw comparisons between Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid

Ajinkya Rahane’s MCG heroics prompted many fans to compare the cricketer with former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. Much like Rahane, the legendary batsman also won a Test match for India in Australia through his batting marvels. Back in December 2003 at the Adelaide Oval, Rahul Dravid scored 233 against Australia in the first-innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 72 during a stiff Day 5 run-chase.

Fans are also comparing Ajinkya Rahane’s MCG feat with Rahul Dravid’s Adelaide heroics because the two cricketers also scored the winning runs for their side. Here is a look at some of the reactions as Indian fans continue to compare the two decorated servants of Indian cricket.

#INDvAUS After Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane becomes the second Indian batsman to hit the winning runs for India in test on Australian soil.pic.twitter.com/tjxOAfjSPa — ᵐ∆ＲtЎ 𝓶𝕔🅕l𝕪 (@mr_v_tweets) December 29, 2020

Coincidence



•Rahul Dravid in Adelaide 2003 - 233 & 72*

•Ajinkya Rahane in Melbourne in 2020 - 112 & 27*



Both Hit the Winning Runs. Both Won the Man Of The Match Awards. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia

Adelaide 2003 : Rahul Dravid with scores of 233 & 72* takes India home to a memorable win.



MCG 2020 : In one of the biggest comebacks, skipper Rahane scores 112 & 27* steering India to one of their most memorable win overseas.



We love our Cricket and our wins ❤#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/LT5eX9K26i — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out

Debutants performance cap India’s series-levelling win

Apart from Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred, debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj also starred with bat and ball respectively to highlight India’s win. Gill scored 45 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 35 alongside Rahane in the run-chase on Day 4. Meanwhile, Siraj claimed figures of 2-40 and 3-37 to collect a five-wicket match-haul on his Test debut.

Jasprit Bumrah collected six wickets in the match and the speedsters were ably assisted by Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (3 wickets). Here is a look at the entire highlights package from Day 4 of the Melbourne Test.

Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred from Day 2, watch video

India vs Australia 2020 going ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 summer will now go forward with the all-important third Test match in January. The match, originally scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is set to be hosted by Melbourne again due to the rise of coronavirus cases in Sydney. Team India will also be fuelled by the return of Rohit Sharma, who will be joining the squad after completing his quarantine break.

Also Read | Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.