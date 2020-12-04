Ajit Agarkar Net Worth, House, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On 43rd Birthday

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar announced his international retirement in 2013. The right-arm fast bowler represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is over the course of his nine-year journey with Indian cricket. He played a crucial in India’s historic Test win over Australia at Adelaide in 2003, thus marking India’s first Test win on Australian soil in nearly 23 years.

Ajit Agarkar turned 43 on Friday, December 4. To commemorate the 43rd Agarkar birthday occasion, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth, his marriage and his overall personal life.

BCCI celebrates Ajit Agarkar birthday

349 international wickets 👍

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

Fastest Indian (Men's) to 50 ODI wickets 👌

Fastest Indian (Men's) to score an ODI fifty 💪



Here's wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FODno9Zs9P — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

How much is Ajit Agarkar net worth?

According to cricketflow.com, the Ajit Agarkar net worth is estimated at around $2 million (₹15 crore) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned net worth also includes the salary he received from Kolkata and Delhi during his playing days in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As of now, Ajit Agarkar can often be seen as a cricket analyst on Indian cricket's official broadcasting channels.

Ajit Agarkar wife Fatima Ghadially, house and other personal life details

Ajit Agarkar wife name is Fatima Ghadially (now Agarkar). They married each other on February 9, 2002. The two have a son named Raj. Ajit Agarkar house is located in South Mumbai, i.e. in the city of his birthplace.

Earlier this year, Fatema Agarkar launched an initiative, Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), with her husband. The aforementioned venture is aimed to boost sports education for children in the country.

Ajit Agarkar along with wife Fatima Agarkar

A look into Ajit Agarkar career stats

The Ajit Agarkar career stats across international formats make for an impressive read. Across all his international appearances, the right-arm pacer bagged a total of 349 wickets. The cricketer also holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century in ODIs for any Indian batsmen (21 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2000).

Ajit Agarkar’s match-winning spell against Australia in 2003, watch video

