Ajit Agarkar, Wife Fatema Champion Sports Education Cause With New Business Venture

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar announced his international retirement in 2013. The right-arm fast bowler represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is over the course of his nine-year journey with Indian cricket. The ex-cricketer has now opened up a new business venture with his wife Fatema Agarkar which is aimed to boost sports education for children.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Plays Golf With Jadeja & Ajit Agarkar, Shares Image On Instagram

Ajit Agarkar's wife Fatema Agarkar’s new business venture

In an interview with kenfolios.com, Fatema Agarkar spoke about the Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), an initiative she started with her husband Ajit Agarkar. She said that she finds children an “enormous source of inspiration”. Fatema revealed that long ago, she decided to find innovative solutions to make learning easier for children, citing the same as one of the primary reasons behind the launch of the initiative with her husband.

The Agarkar Centre of Excellence is an initiative that aims to combine sports and education with its two distinct verticals, bringing years of experience of the Founders, and the passion and dream to empower Gen Next. The ACE is located in Mumbai, i.e. in the city where the cricketer was born and raised.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Birthday With Sachin Tendulkar And Harbhajan Singh In Thailand

Who is Ajit Agarkar's wife Fatema Agarkar?

Ajit Agarkar married Fatema on February 9, 2002. The two have a son named Raj. Ajit Agarkar, who hails from Mumbai, lives with his family in South Mumbai.

Fatema Agarkar is an alumnus of Mumbai-based Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics where she was a State and University topper. She also holds an MBA degree from Birmingham as well as degrees in B.Ed and ECCE. In June 2020, Education World magazine declared Fatema Agarkar as one of India’s top 50 educators reviving education in the country.

Ajit Agarkar wishes Fatema on her birthday

How much does the Ajit Agarkar net worth clock in at?

According to cricketflow.com, the Ajit Agarkar net worth is estimated at around $2 million as of May 2020. The Ajit Agarkar net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned net worth also includes the salary he received from the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) during his playing days in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, Ajit Agarkar is often seen as a cricket analyst on Indian cricket's official broadcasting channel.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Trolled By Ajit Agarkar For Natwest Final T-shirt Waving Incident: Watch

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar's 6-42 In 2003 Adelaide Test Makes It To Top 20 Spells Bowled In Australia

Disclaimer: The above Ajit Agarkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Ajit Agarkar net worth figure.

Image credits: Ajit Agarkar Instagram