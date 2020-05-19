Ajit Agarkar Welcomes Split Captaincy In Team India

Ajit Agarkar has said that he is open to split captaincy in Team India. Many experts had come with the policy of split captaincy after India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup in July last year. Meanwhile, there were many who had opined that Rohit Sharma should be made the full-time captain.

'There is nothing wrong': Ajit Agarkar

During a recent interview with a news channel, Agarkar supported the policy of split captaincy and went on to say that if a candidate is good enough, then why not go for it. Highlighting two important things, he went on to mention that there is so much cricket being played and apart from international cricket, there are two months of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. The former all-rounder then added that if the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing day in and day out, it starts tiring him.

Furthermore, the ex-medium pacer added that there is not much T20I cricket. and he is not sure about the 50-overs format while also saying that Kohli still looks in charge in ODI cricket but at the same time, also made it clear that it is a bit late to take the decision in split captaincy now as there are two T20 World Cups this year as well as next year.

Coming to the point of how to split captaincy can help, the former Mumbai player mentioned that one needs to look at the team's performance and check whether the team is getting enough wins and is it progressing because it is not just about winning but to also ensure that it is getting better every time after which a decision should be taken.

Asking whether there are enough candidates in the team, Agarkar spoke about Rohit Sharma who has proved his worth in the game's shortest format and mentioned that there is nothing wrong in appointing him the captain if he looks the only candidate at the moment and also went on to say that there is nothing wrong in taking that decision if the regular captain Kohli is tired or if the team’s performance is not good.

After Kohli was appointed as India's captain in all three formats, he has led India to their maiden bilateral ODI series win on South African soil in 2018 and first-ever Test, as well as bilateral ODI series, wins in Australia. He has also led the Men In Blue to the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and semi-finals of the World Cup 2019.

Rohit, on the other hand, has led India to Nidhas Trophy tri-series triumph against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March 2018 and then led them to an Asia Cup victory later that year. He was the stand-in captain as Kohli was rest during those series.