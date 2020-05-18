Suresh Raina Wants To Play For India Again, Says He Still Has A Lot Of Cricket Left

Suresh Raina says that he still has a lot of cricket left in him. Raina was an integral member of India's World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs. Later, his struggle against the short-ball was exposed and the bowlers used to bowl that delivery to dismiss him early. From 2016 onwards, he started losing his place in the Indian squad as he did not feature regularly. Raina was last seen in the Indian jersey during the England tour in 2018.

'I still have a lot of cricket left': Suresh Raina

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian team-mate and one of his good friends Rohit Sharma, Raina went on to say that after suffering an injury he had to undergo surgery due to which he ended up losing his place in the Indian team. The southpaw then mentioned that he has a lot of cricket left in him but at the same time, also made it clear that selection is something which is not in someone's hands and they can only make it matter with their performances.

The veteran middle-order batsman then added that he always enjoyed his cricket and that the big players also used to back them when they were young. Furthermore, he added that is the kind of support players like him need i.e. someone who can support them and show the way.

'China Thala' also went on to say that he was correcting himself and after he had regained his fitness after a knee injury, he had also passed the yo-yo test in the process. The 2011 World Cup winner also mentioned that he had put in a lot of effort in order to get into the Indian team and then revealed that the big players always supported him during his bad phase and believes that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

(Image Courtesy: AP)