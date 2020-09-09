Akshay Kumar Turns 53: Cricket's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan Leads Sports World's Wishes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned 53 on Wednesday with wishes pouring in for him from all over the world. While several members of the entertainment and media industry wished Akshay Kumar on his birthday, even the sporting fraternity took to social media to make their Akshay Kumar birthday wishes. Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan was one of the first cricketers to wish Akshay Kumar, with shuttler Saina Nehwal following suit.

Akshay Kumar birthday: sportspersons wish actor

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter make his Akshay Kumar birthday wish on Wednesday, sharing a picture with the actor. In the picture, Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan are seen hugging each other while looking towards the camera, with an aircraft visible in the background. Wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday, Shikhar Dhawan wished that the actor has a great year ahead. Incidentally, Dhawan is known as Gabbar in the cricketing fraternity, which was also the name of Akshay Kumar's character in the 2015 film Gabbar is Back. The duo also go a long way as Kumar was the Delhi Capitals' first-ever brand ambassador in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, when the team was known as Delhi Daredevils and Dhawan was a young opener of the team then.

Best wishes on your birthday @akshaykumar pajhi 😊 Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BAQ9KEiVNL — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 9, 2020

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal also tweeted to make her Akshay Kumar birthday wish. Wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday, Saina Nehwal wrote that the actor is a man with a golden heart. Nehwal wrote that she hopes Akshay Kumar continues to win hearts and spread smiles. Along with the tweet, Saina Nehwal also shared two pictures with Akshay Kumar.

While one of the pictures shared by Saina Nehwal featured just the athlete and the actor, another one also featured Akshay Kumar along with Saina and her mother Usha Nehwal.

Happy Birthday sir @akshaykumar the man with golden heart, May you continue winning hearts & spreading smiles 😊 #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/FuQk6gqVXv — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar birthday: His relationship with cricket

Akshay Kumar is known for sharing a strong relationship with several members of the sports fraternity, especially cricketers. Earlier this year, Harbhajan Singh had shared a picture of himself with Akshay Kumar. In the post, Akshay Kumar and Harbhajan Singh are seen wearing yellow as they smile towards the camera. Sharing the picture, Harbhajan Singh wrote that he will see the Bollywood actor soon for a cricket match. Kumar is also known to have a good friendship with Yuvraj Singh as well, while Virat Kohli is his favourite modern-day cricketer.

During the Women’s T20 World Cup final earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had also shared a message of support for captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar congratulated that captain and the Indian team for reaching the finals, as he said that the team had won the country's hearts for their spectacular performance. India ultimately lost the final against Australia, with the Australians winning by 85 runs.

Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram