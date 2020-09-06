Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Being In Bio-secure Bubble, Says 'need To Be Mentally Strong'

Even as the IPL is about to commence in a calibrated manner, Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan opened up on the challenges being faced by the players while living in a bio-secure bubble and said "people have to be mentally strong." Looking at the bright side of it, the 34-year-old himself is not finding it difficult to adapt and said he is looking at this as an opportunity to 'blend' with his teammates.

"There are challenges of being in the bubble, you do not meet new people. Our team has an entertainment room, our franchise has looked after us, we are living like a family, it depends on the person how he sees the situation," Dhawan said in a press conference here on Sunday.

"It is an opportunity for me to blend with the team-mates. There are no outlets for going outside, people have to be mentally strong, for me it is an opportunity and I am sure I will explore it," he added.



Delhi Capitals training routine with Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan

On Wednesday, September 2, several Delhi Capitals players like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were seen preparing themselves for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. While Rishabh Pant was seen honing his wicketkeeping abilities, Shikhar Dhawan was captured in pictures where he was perfecting his cover drives. Additionally, newly-joined Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane was found hitting the ‘sweet spot’ of his bat while batting in the nets.

Even in slo-mo, @RishabhPant17 ends up taking this catch faster than the time you take to finish reading this ⚡#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/TWwmG1gIu2 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 2, 2020

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

