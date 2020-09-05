Prithvi Shaw Mimics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Comic Video With Shikhar Dhawan: Watch

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for his sense of humour. Several cricketers in the past have talked about how Shikhar Dhawan keeps them entertained at all times. Interestingly, Shikhar Dhawan’s famous nickname ‘Gabbar’ was also given to him because the batsman would recite dialogues from the cult hit ‘Sholay’ on the field. Throughout the lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan has been posting hilarious videos on his social media accounts, which have left fans in splits. The batsman, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates training for IPL 2020, has now shared a comical video featuring Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw.

Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious clip with Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals star took to Instagram to post the video which has since gone viral on the platform. Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram Reel has been viewed more than 2.8 million times. The video is set along with the famous ‘Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila’ playing in the background. The hit song launched in the year 2000 and featured in the movie Josh starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amongst other famous actors.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan begins with mimicking the actor's dialogues, while Prithvi Shaw patiently listens to his teammate. Later, Prithvi Shaw takes over, imitating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dialogues during the song as he breaks out into a little dance as well. The short clip was loved by fans with Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra reacting to it as well. While referring to Prithvi Shaw, Dhiraj Malhotra hilariously commented that Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Laila’ is spending more time with him playing table tennis.

Both the cricketers are currently training outdoors for the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw seem to share a great camaraderie. A few days ago, Dhawan had posted a picture of the two of them smiling at the camera, as he wrote that he is looking forward to playing with Prithvi Shaw during IPL 2020.

After breaking into the Indian side, Prithvi Shaw had a turbulent second half of 2019, as he was suspended for a doping violation. The young cricketer will be looking to make his mark and improve upon his performances from last season, where he scored 353 runs in 16 matches for the Delhi Capitals. In a recent video, the youngster expressed his excitement for IPL 2020 as he talked about why he never misses a chance to bat in the nets.

Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan Twitter