ZIM-U19 Vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Zimbabwe Under-19s will take on Scotland Under-19s in the 22nd match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Saturday, January 25. The match will take place at the Wittrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Zimbabwe Under-19s lost both their opening matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh. They have been relegated to the Plate group of the World Cup now and will contest for a place in that group. But they gave a tough Pakistan and would hope to do the same against Scotland Under-19s.

On the other hand, Scotland Under19s have had a forgettable tournament so far as they were thrashed in both their opening games. They lost both their matches by 7 wickets against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Scotland’s batting has been a major issue for them in this tournament so far as they haven't crossed the 100-run mark. The team is struggling to cope with the conditions big time and got bowled out on 75 and 89 batting first. They will hope to put up a better show in this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11: Zimbabwe Under-19s Squad

Dion Myers (Captain), Dane Scadendorf (Wicket-keeper), Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Privilege Chesa, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Ndlela, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11: Scotland Under-19s Squad

Angus Guy (Captain), Tomas Mackintosh (Wicket-keeper), Ben Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Syed (Uzzair) Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley.

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Wicket-keepers: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batsmen: Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Angus Guy

Bowlers: Dylan Grant (Vice-captain), Charlie Peet, Kess Sajjad

All-Rounders: Wesley Madhevere (Captain), Dion Myers, Emmanuel Bawa, Sean Fischer-Keogh

ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Zimbabwe Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

