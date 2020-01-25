STA Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars will face the Brisbane Heat in the 53rd match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Saturday, January 25 at 1:40 PM IST. Chris Lynn will captain the Brisbane Heat and Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the STA vs HEA Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Big Bash League: All you need to know about the new, unique BBL finals format this season

STA vs HEA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn (captain), Jimmy Peirson (wicketkeeper), Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Prestwidge, and Josh Lalor.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Seb Gotch (wicketkeeper), Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dilbar Hussain, and Ben Dunk.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell gives up Melbourne Stars captaincy in BBL match after close friend's death

STA vs HEA Dream11 top picks

Wicket-keepers: Jimmy Peirson, Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Nic Maddinson

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis (captain)

Bowlers: Achille Cloete, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan strikes two balls after seeing BBL crowd's witty advice; watch clip

STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars are currently 1st on the points table with 10 wins out of 13 games. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the Strikers won by 11 runs. The Stars' best batsmen in the game were Peter Handscomb and Nick Larkin. Their best bowlers were Glenn Maxwell and Clint Hinchliffe.

Brisbane Heat are currently 7th on points table with 5 wins out of 12 games. Their last game was against the Sydney Sixers and the Sixers won by eight wickets. The Heat's best batsmen in the game were AB de Villiers and James Pattinson. Their best bowlers in the game were James Pattinson and Ben Laughlin.

Melbourne Stars will be the probable winners of this contest.

ALSO READ | BBL: Watch Phil Salt's mesmerizing Kapil Dev-style catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis