MS Dhoni Will Say ‘Thank You Very Much’ If He Doesn’t Feel Good In IPL: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking exit in the World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester on July 10. Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the team management have given any clearance about his future. Meanwhile, the head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri has said that it all depends on Dhoni's IPL performance as to whether he will get back to the national team.

Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's return

While speaking to a daily publication Ravi Shastri said that after this year's IPL everyone including the Dhoni himself, the selectors, the captain will know whether the veteran wicket-keeper batsman can make a comeback to the national team. Shastri also said he is trying to tell the people that the 2011 World Cup-winner is the last person to impose himself on anything.

The head coach then went on to say that for years MS Dhoni has been dead honest when it comes to knowing when it is the right time for him to walk away. He then reflected on the veteran's Test retirement back in December 2014 i.e. after the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. Dhoni bid adieu to red-ball cricket after having played 90 matches, but Shasti said that there was nothing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself.

At the same time, the cricketer-turned-coach also said that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will provide a fair idea about his future with team India. He hinted that the CSK skipper might hang his boots if he 'does not feel good' after playing the IPL. "He’ll say ‘Thank you very much.'," he added.

'Team India still needs Dhoni': Suresh Raina

Amidst MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours, his former Team India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina said that the Indian team still requires the former skipper’s services. While speaking with a leading daily, Raina said that MS Dhoni is still looking fit and he has been training hard ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

He also added that it is good to see MS Dhoni spending some time with his family. According to Raina, Dhoni will bid adieu to international cricket “without making a big fuss”. He concluded by saying MS Dhoni will probably be visiting Chennai during the first week of IPL for further preparations.

(Image Courtesy: AP)