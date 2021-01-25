Alex Carey Pleads IPL 2021 Teams To Pick Him, Ricky Ponting Responds On Commentary

Alex Carey, who is Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper in limited-overs cricket, could be one of the most lucrative picks in the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. The left-hander has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2021) and is also hailed highly by many for his superior glovework. The 29-year-old, who was recently released by the Delhi Capitals, has shown keen interest in playing the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Australia's Alex Carey urges teams to bid for him at the IPL 2021 auction

The wicketkeeper-batsman plied his trade for the Delhi Capitals side during the previous edition of the cash-rich league. The team's head coach, Ricky Ponting, had major plans for the player and had even expressed his desire of having the talented batsman play as a finisher. However, with the presence of Rishabh Pant, it became a task to accommodate the Australian in the playing eleven and the southpaw could play only three matches during his stint with the Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ | 'It Was Like A Dream': Natarajan Recalls His Successful Debut Series Against Australia

The player has garnered a lot of praise for his exploits in the BBL 2021. He has excelled as an opening batsman for the Adelaide Strikers. Alex Carey also smashed the first-ever century in the ongoing season of the Australian League. During the 46th match of the tournament, the star player scored a crucial 101 off just 62 balls and impressed with his swashbuckling striking abilities. The left-hander's astonishing ton came just a day after being released by his IPL franchise.

Full highlights from Alex Carey's terrific century - the first of #BBL10 https://t.co/swqICZ8ScG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2021

ALSO READ | Washington Sundar Ready To Don The Opener's Role In Tests After Dream Debut In Brisbane

Speaking on his experience of being a part of the Indian Premier League, Alex Carey, in a conversation with 7Cricket, mentioned that it was a significant opportunity for him to be a part of the extravagant league. The cricketer also seemed optimistic regarding the auctions and also urged the IPL teams to pick him for the forthcoming season. He also subtly asked Ricky Ponting for an opportunity of representing the Delhi Capitals once again. Ricky Ponting, who currently is serving as a commentator for 7Cricket, also revealed that there is a strong chance that he will buy Alex Carey back in the auction, and he has also communicated the same to the player.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Reveals How Indian Players Were Ill-treated During Their Stay In Sydney

Delhi Capitals list of released players 2021

The team thrived under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy during the previous season, and they also made it to the finals of the competition. They were eventually beaten by the Mumbai Indians, but they received immense appreciation for their spirited performance in the tournament. The think tank had to make certain tough calls ahead of the IPL 2021 auction as they released a number of players from their squad. Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane are the six players who have been released by the Delhi Capitals side.

ALSO READ | Jake Weatherald Gets Run Out Twice In One Ball During BBL Clash Against Sydney Thunder

Image source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.