Aussie Stumper Alex Carey Reckons IPL 2020 'might Not Go Ahead' Due To COVID-19

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey feels that the IPL 2020 will not take place due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The 13th edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus fear. Meanwhile, Carey was all set to represent the Delhi Capitals in what was supposed to be his maiden IPL.

'It might not go ahead': Alex Carey

"It would have been nice to be in Delhi and playing cricket. It was my first time selected to be a part of the IPL. Currently, at this stage, it is looking likely that it might not go ahead", Carey said in a Cricket Australia video release. "It's a difficult one at the moment because we are just so uncertain of how long this might carry on for. At the moment, I am seeing it as a really good opportunity for the guys to refresh and recharge", he said.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

Speaking to a leading news daily, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier stated that the BCCI has constantly been monitoring all developments. Ganguly added that nothing could be said at present since everything is shut including airports and offices. He speculated that this could all go on till mid-May. The former Indian skipper also said that it's just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL.

