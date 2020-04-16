ICC Celebrates World Voice Day, Twitterati Miss Harsha Bhogle And Ravi Shastri

World Voice Day is a worldwide annual event that takes place on April 16. It is devoted to celebrating the phenomenon of voice and it was first celebrated in Brazil in 1999. To commemorate the occasion of World Voice Day, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the event by taking to Twitter and honouring some of the finest commentators in the history of the game.

ICC honours legends on World Voice Day

On the occasion of World Voice Day, ICC took to Twitter and posted pictures of several legendary commentators along with their trademark quotes in the caption. In a long thread, ICC posted pictures of Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Cozier, Tony Greig, Christopher Martin-Jenkins and John Arlott.

ICC honours Harsha Bhogle, ask fans their favourite commentator

ICC also added experienced Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle in the thread along with several other modern-day voices like Nasser Hussain, Michael Holding, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Isa Guha etc. In the caption, ICC asked their fans which of these cricket voices has left a lasting impression on them. In response, the fans freely expressed their opinions and also hailed ICC’s decision of celebrating the voices of cricket on the occasion of World Voice Day. They seemed to miss Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri all the more with no cricket expected in the near future.

IPL 2020 postponed

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. In wake of the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently stated that IPL 2020 will now commence only when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

