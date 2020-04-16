ICC Celebrates World Voice Day, Twitterati Miss Harsha Bhogle And Ravi Shastri

World Voice Day is a worldwide annual event that takes place on April 16. It is devoted to celebrating the phenomenon of voice and it was first celebrated in Brazil in 1999. To commemorate the occasion of World Voice Day, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the event by taking to Twitter and honouring some of the finest commentators in the history of the game.

#WorldVoiceDay today is a chance to celebrate some of the classic voices of cricket!



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/deFoRnXCX0 — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

ICC honours legends on World Voice Day

On the occasion of World Voice Day, ICC took to Twitter and posted pictures of several legendary commentators along with their trademark quotes in the caption. In a long thread, ICC posted pictures of Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Cozier, Tony Greig, Christopher Martin-Jenkins and John Arlott.

No great commentator’s list is complete without Richie Benaud’s iconic, “Morning, everyone.” pic.twitter.com/sQQeLCTWru — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

Four decades in commentary career, making memories out of one Australian summer after the other.



How good was Bill Lawry!



🗣️ "Got him, yes he's gone!" pic.twitter.com/SZYO8E2FYW — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

The wit, the lilt, the encyclopedia of cricket – the one and only Tony Cozier.



🗣️ “The Queen’s Park Oval — as its name suggests, absolutely round!” pic.twitter.com/gEgtOJsukz — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

His flair for drama and charisma has made many a match unforgettable.



Who misses Tony Greig?



🗣️ "The little man has hit the big fella for six! He's half his size!" pic.twitter.com/9TJ4WIOuik — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

Eloquence personified, the peerless Christopher Martin-Jenkins a.k.a CMJ was precise and meticulous.



🗣️ "And we don't need a calculator to tell us that the required run-rate is 4.5454 per over." pic.twitter.com/LmO1Xd4s9z — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

A treasure trove of cricket knowledge, his turn of phrase was a delight.



The inimitable John Arlott!



🗣️ "The batsman's technique was like an old lady poking her umbrella at a wasp's nest." pic.twitter.com/AmStEXGDow — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

ICC honours Harsha Bhogle, ask fans their favourite commentator

ICC also added experienced Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle in the thread along with several other modern-day voices like Nasser Hussain, Michael Holding, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Isa Guha etc. In the caption, ICC asked their fans which of these cricket voices has left a lasting impression on them. In response, the fans freely expressed their opinions and also hailed ICC’s decision of celebrating the voices of cricket on the occasion of World Voice Day. They seemed to miss Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri all the more with no cricket expected in the near future.

Which cricket voice has left a lasting impression on you? pic.twitter.com/MMHvsCSJId — ICC (@ICC) April 16, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. In wake of the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently stated that IPL 2020 will now commence only when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

