Alex Hales SMASHES Second Hundred Of BBL 2021, Makes Case For IPL Deal: WATCH

The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2021) has enthralled the audiences with its high-octane matches. There also have been several notable individual performances in the competition that have garnered a lot of eyeballs. With the IPL 2021 auction coming up, all the franchises will be paying keen attention to the Australian league. After Alex Carey's glorious century, England's Alex Hales has also smashed a blistering ton in the league. Considering his form, the swashbuckling opener could emerge as a lucrative pick for several teams for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

BBL 2021: Alex Hales smashes terrific hundred against Sydney Sixers

Arch-rivals Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder battled it out in the 48th match of the Big bash League at the Adelaide Oval. The Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision backfired as Alex Hales took the bowling attack to the cleaners. The batsman scored the second century of the league's 10th season in a spectacular fashion. The dynamic batter scored 100 runs from just 56 balls with the help of 9 fours and 8 massive sixes. The 32-year-old's exploits helped the Sydney Thunder post the BBL's highest-ever total of 232.

Do yourself a favour! Here are the full highlights of Alex Hales' sensational ton, that led to the highest ever BBL total! #BBL10



Alex Hales has successfully established himself as a force to reckon with, especially in white-ball cricket. The cricketer has chipped in with useful contributions for England's national side as well as in various T20 competitions globally. Apart from his power-hitting skills, he also is known to be a spectacular fielder. The talented cricketer was a part of the Mumbai Indians team during the 2015 season and has also plied his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. After his outstanding knock against the Sixers, a number of franchises could look to attain the player's services for the 14th season of the cash-rich league. Don't be surprised if Alex Hales' name sparks a bidding war in the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

Alex Hales stats: A look at the player's performances in the IPL

Having played only six matches in the competition so far, the batsman has amassed 148 runs at an average of 24.66. The batsman has an impressive strike-rate of 125.42 in the league. The 32-year-old's stats do not do justice to his capabilities, and he could very well emerge to be the dark horse in the upcoming edition.

