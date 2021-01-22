Suresh Raina, AB De Villiers Join THIS Elite Club Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Indian Premier League is the most lucrative T20 league in the world that yields hefty paycheques for participating cricketers. Over the years, players have raked in big bucks and the upcoming IPL 2021 will be no different. As far as IPL's 100 crore club is concerned, three Indian cricketers were a part of the elite club till 2010.

Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers enter IPL's 100 crore club

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is at the top of highest earners from the IPL's list with the former Indian captain pocketing over ₹137 crore by featuring in India’s premier cricketing event. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is at the second place with with the right-hander earning over ₹131 crore from the league. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli occupies the third place who has made ₹126 crores from the cricketing extravaganza.

Now, Suresh Raina who recently featured in the CSK list of retained players 2021 and AB de Villiers, who also found his name in the RCB list of retained players 2021, have joined Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli in the prestigious list. Raina, who was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2021 auction for ₹11 crore, will enter the 100-crore club soon. As of now, Raina's earning from the IPL stands at ₹99.7 crore. Notably, Raina could have achieved the feat last year only, however, he couldn't do it as he pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reason.

On the other hand, de Villiers' earnings from the IPL till 2020 have been over ₹91.5 crore. The South African was retained by the RCB for IPL 2021 at his current salary of ₹11 crore which also makes him enter the coveted 100 crore club and makes him the only foreign player to feature in the list.

CSK list of retained players 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

RCB list of retained players 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pawan Deshpande.

