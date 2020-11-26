All India Vs Australia 2020 Tour Matches To Be Live Streamed By Cricket Australia

While the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series is at a touching distance, there seems to be yet another development surrounding the tour that is bound to delight fans. Cricket followers in both nations are enthralled to see their favorite superstars battling it out in the grueling series in the coming days. However, along with the live broadcast of the regular matches, India's tour matches are also slated to have a live streaming.

Cricket Australia to live stream India vs Australia 2020 tour matches

The Cricket Association has plans to live stream the India A and Australia A matches considering the buzz that is surrounding the series. With both teams boasting of star-studded line-ups, fans are bound to be overjoyed with this move. Tour matches are a regular feature in a team's away tour, however, they are not a televised event generally, and there is no live streaming for the same as well. With its decision, Cricket Australia could start a new trend for other countries as well in the coming months.

Fans will be able to enjoy the live contests on Cricket Australia's app as well as their official website. The Indian side are scheduled to play two practice games. Both matches will be a 3-day affair, and the first match will be held on December 6 at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, whereas the second contest will be played from December 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia schedule:

India will take on the hosts in a 3-match ODI series that will be followed by 3 T20Is and 4 Test matches. The series is all set to get underway from Friday, November 27, with India vs Australia 1st ODI live encounter in Sydney. The remaining matches of the series will take place on November 29 and December 2 in Sydney and Canberra, respectively. Fans can catch the India vs Australia 1st ODI live action from 9:10 am IST.

As for the T20I series, the matches will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side in all the six white-ball matches. However, he is likely to fly back to India after the 1st Test match for the birth of his first child. The first Test will be played in Adelaide from December 17 and will be the first day and night fixture between the two sides in the longer format. The remaining three Tests will begin from December 26 (Melbourne), January 7 (Sydney) and January 15 (Brisbane).

Australia squad for India 2020

Australian squad for ODIs and T20Is: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australian squad for Tests: Tim Paine (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

