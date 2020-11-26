CPL 2020 Claims 81% Rise In Indian Viewership, Passes 500 Million Viewers Around The World

The CPL 2020 was the first cricket franchise tournament that took place in two venues in Trinidad & Tobago. It was the first cricket tournament to take place in the world which was still under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid all the travel restrictions, all the players stayed in a secure bio bubble during the course of the tournament. Overall, 33 matches were played at e tournament ended in success with Trinbago Knight Riders defeating St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets to win the Caribbean Premier League.

Amid the lockdown, the CPL started on August 18, 2020, and ended on 10 September 2020. Just like the Dream11 IPL 2020, it got a great leap in viewership that revealed the popularity of the tournament and referring it as one of the most premier cricketing tournaments in world cricket. With major broadcast deals in many of their key, targeted cricketing markets and audiences, the CPL matches were broadcasted on various channels. All the matches were streamed live on Facebook and YouTube which allowed fans from any corner of the world to watch and follow the Hero CPL.

CPL 2020 viewership numbers go through the roof

The CPL recorded a massive linear viewership increase in India of 81% as compared to 2019 with over 74.9 million viewers from the country tuning into the tournament. The growth observed in the UK was also at a massive 62%. There were very significant increases in viewership across various markets like South Africa and other countries in South Asia as well. The popularity of West Indian players like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were amongst the major factors in record-breaking viewership.

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard's Trinbago Knight Riders win with Indian owners

The social media channels of the Hero Caribbean Premier league also acted as a major factor in driving fans to follow and watch the tournament. It resulted in audience growth with the production of engaging content before and during the tournament.

Pete Russell, who is the chief operating officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League commented on the mammoth success of the tournament. He revealed how there was a massive jump in viewership for 2020, and passing that 500 million figure is a huge landmark for us as a tournament. He spoke about how the interest for the Caribbean Premier League has never been higher and notice the growth in stature and reputation of the tournament every year.

Expressing his delight with the linear television and streaming numbers as well as the fantastic growth seen across their digital channels, Pete Russell concluded on the importance of making content more accessible and engaging in the future. Trinbago Knight Riders, captained by Kieron Pollard and owned by India's Red Chillies Entertainment which also owns the Kolkata franchise in the Dream11 IPL, won the tournament by winning all their matches.

Image credits-CPLT20/Twitter

