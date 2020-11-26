ICC World Test Championship: What India, Australia And NZ Need To Do To Play In The Final?

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to choose the finalists of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship through a unique percentage system. Through the same, the finalists will be decided by the highest percentage of points teams have earned from the matches they have actually competed in.

Qualification scenarios for India, Australia and New Zealand in ICC World Test Championship

According to the revised methodology, Australia have clinched the top spot in the World Test Championship points table with 82.2% of total points earned. Their remaining series are at home against India (four Tests) and away in South Africa (three). On the other hand, the second spot is occupied by India with 75%. After the four-match Test series against the Aussies, India will now play four Tests against England which means Virat Kohli's men have eight Tests remaining in the current cycle, with each win earning them 30 points, and a draw getting them 10.

Australia are absolute favourites to make it to the final whereas their neighbours New Zealand are also in the reckoning to reach the final if they manage to pick up the maximum of 240 points from their two home series against West Indies and Pakistan. Meanwhile, let's take a look at what India, Australia and New Zealand need to do to reach the ICC World Test Championship final?

If New Zealand are able to fetch the maximum 240 points from their home series, they will get to 70% (420 points out of a maximum of 600). But if they let go off points in any Test, their percentage will plunge considerably as both their series consist of two matches, with 60 points accounting for a win. If the Kiwis win three of the four Tests and draw one, their percentage will drop to 63.3 whereas three wins and a loss would significantly detriment their chances of making it to the final.

India has a better chance of making it to the final than the Blackcaps. If the World No. 3 ranked side in Tests wins four and loses four out of their eight remaining Tests, they will end up with 66.67% of total points whereas a 5-3 scoreline will shoot their percentage to 70.83, which will be slightly ahead of New Zealand's maximum possible score. On the other hand, if India win four, draws two and loses two, their percentage will be 69.44% which will be marginally below New Zealand's percentage if they rake in 240 points at home.

Australia have seven Tests to play with four of them against India at home and three against South Africa. If the Aussies manage to beat India in all four Tests, they will reach 86.67% but if they lose the three Tests to South Africa, their percentage will drop to 69.33%. The qualification scenario is still vague and in the coming two months the picture will be far more clearer.

