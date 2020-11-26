ICC World Test Championship: What India, Australia And NZ Need To Do To Play In The Final?

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to choose the finalists of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship through a unique percentage system. Through the same, the finalists will be decided by the highest percentage of points teams have earned from the matches they have actually competed in.
According to the revised methodology, Australia have clinched the top spot in the World Test Championship points table with 82.2% of total points earned. Their remaining series are at home against India (four Tests) and away in South Africa (three). On the other hand, the second spot is occupied by India with 75%. After the four-match Test series against the Aussies, India will now play four Tests against England which means Virat Kohli's men have eight Tests remaining in the current cycle, with each win earning them 30 points, and a draw getting them 10.
Australia are absolute favourites to make it to the final whereas their neighbours New Zealand are also in the reckoning to reach the final if they manage to pick up the maximum of 240 points from their two home series against West Indies and Pakistan. Meanwhile, let's take a look at what India, Australia and New Zealand need to do to reach the ICC World Test Championship final?
