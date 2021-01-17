Billy Stanlake Hailed For Not Running The Batsman Out Post Mid-pitch Collision With Bowler

Billy Stanlake is known for making an impact with the ball in hand but he was lauded for his great work on the field during the Melbourne derby between the Stars and Renegades during their Big Bash League (BBL) clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

It so happened that the tall fast bowler was appreciated for showing great sportsmanship on the field when he decided not to run a batsman out.

'Great sportsmanship'

The incident happened during the 17th over of the first innings that was bowled by Liam Hatcher. On the fourth delivery, Hatcher had bowled a widish delivery way outside the off-stump as wicket-keeper batsman Sam Harper moved across and attempted to play a scoop shot. However, he failed to time the ball and it went up in the air but landed in no man's land.

But, Harper had already decided to take a quick single and that is when he ended up colliding with the bowler mid-pitch as both of them fell down. Stanlake who had fielded the ball between gully and point collected the ball and stood still instead of taking an aim at the stumps when the batsman was down after a collision and after getting up, Harper decides to check on the bowler but completes the run by going inside the crease before doing so and even at the point in time, Billy Stanlake did not even think of running him out.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Sam Harper making a habit of running into people mid-pitch! 🤕 Thankfully, both guys are ok 👍 @KFCAustralia | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/PwLZMB9qBp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2021

Stanlake was lauded by the netizens for his amazing sportsmanship spirit. Here are some of the reactions.

The fielder had a chance of running out the batsman.

Great sportsmanship. — Kalidasan (@7665li) January 17, 2021

How Nice of Big Billy Stanlake👍 — Dumer Singh ❁ (@dumersingh) January 17, 2021

Great sportsmanship by the fielder too. Could've run him out.👏🏼 — Fresh PrinceofBelair (@trimbowlme) January 17, 2021

Well respect to the guy who picked the ball and never aimed for the wickets for a run out 👍 — Fouzan Z Mughal (@fouzan007) January 17, 2021

However, Bill Stanlake eventually accounted for Sam Harper in the very next over when he had him caught behind for 62 as the Renegades were bundled out for exactly 150 with a ball to spare.

In reply, the Stars are 95/2 in the 12th over with skipper Glenn Maxwell (9*) and number three batsman Nick Larkin (32*) in the middle. The runners-up of the last edition have lost their openers Andre Fletcher (7) and power-hitter Marcus Stoinis for a quickfire 32-ball 43.

