All South Africa Cricket Teams Set To Have Minimum 7 Players Of Colour By 2023?

The sport of cricket in South Africa could witness a major change with Cricket South Africa (CSA) set to ring in changes which completely change the face of the sport in the country. According to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, South Africa's national teams face tougher transformation targets which is aimed at increasing the number of coloured players in the side by the 2022-23 season. The new measures are already brought in place but is yet to be made public.

Black Lives Matter movement to impact South African cricket?

As per the report, the new transformation target could witness seven players of colour being fielded in any South African side playing. The new measures will witness an increased requirement of black African players in the team this season, due to which only four white players could be spotted in an playing 11. The targets are self-set by CSA and are understood to have been well received by the ministry, which has previously criticised cricket's transformation record.

The report further states that accommodation will remain, in a presentation which will be made to the country's sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, but the percentage of black African players required in the team will now go up to 25% (up from 18% until the end of last season). In the 2021-22 season, the percentage increases to 27%, and in the 2022-23 season it will shoot up to 33%. The stats further say that the number of coloured players overall requirement sits at 58% currently and will increase to 63% by 2022-23.

Cricket South Africa's target policy spotted during SA vs Eng 2020 series

The targets were first reintroduced after the 2015 World Cup, where the national men's team were required to include six players of the colour of which at least two must be black African, but they do not need to have that combination in every game. During the recent T20I, the SA vs Eng 2020 series saw the South African team fielding five players of colour - short of both the old and new targets - of which three have been black African.

The report further stated that Anrich Nortje was part of the warm-ups in the first T20I at Newlands, along with Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks, but was benched in favour of Lungi Ngidi, just before the toss. In the second match, Pite van Biljon sat out and Reeza Hendricks was brought in, which allowed for Nortje to play in place of Hendricks

In the third T20I, Lutho Sipamla was included in place of injured Kagiso Rabada. With the pacer out of the ODI series due to injury, the selection has become all more difficult and it will be interesting to see what kind of chopping and changing does the management do. It is possible that the Black Lives Matter movement and the history of apartheid in South Africa affecting sports as well over the years, could play a role in changing the selection policy.

South Africa against taking knee for Black Lives Matter

Ahead of the SA vs Eng 2020 series, South Africa coach Mark Boucher spoke against the squad not taking a knee during the series. He had said that, the side may consider wearing black armbands as a mark of solidarity against gender-based violence and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision seems to be in line with the appeal made by South African premier Cyril Ramaphosa, who called for five days of national mourning from November 25-29 for the same issues.

