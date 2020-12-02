TMC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Tapan Memorial Club will face Mohun Bagan in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our TMC vs MBC match prediction, probable TMC vs MBC playing 11 and TMC vs MBC Dream11 team.
TMC has surprised everyone with their performance in the tournament so far due to which they are currently second on the points table. They will be coming into the match with great confidence having beaten Kalighat in their previous match and would to look to continue their winning run by beating MBC in their upcoming clash.
MBC, on other hand, are currently second from the bottom and are struggling to win matches. Despite having a strong side on paper, they have failed to do well on field and they need to win Wednesday's match to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Fans could be in for a mouthwatering contest between bt and ball as MBC looks to upset TMC.
Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara
Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari
Anustup Majumdar
Shahbaz Ahmed
Vivek Singh
Gaurav Chauhan
As per our TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The TMC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TMC vs MBC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TMC vs MBC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
