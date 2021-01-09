Allan Border Lashes Out At Cheteshwar Pujara For Defensive Approach With The Bat On Day 3

Former Australian skipper Allan Border has claimed that Cheteshwar Pujara was almost scared to play a shot on Day 3 of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The number three batsman registered his slowest half-century in Test cricket on Saturday and Border feels the reason behind it was that the Indian batsman was playing to survive rather than keep the scoreboard moving.

'He's almost scared': Allan Border

"He's almost scared to play a shot, isn't he? He's playing to survive rather than looking to score," Fox Sports quoted Border as saying.

At the same time, the 1987 World Cup winner also went on to say that the Indian Test specialist has not had quite the same impact as he had during India's last visit Down Under in the 2018/19 season.

"He's not had quite the same impact this series (as 2018-19) in that he's taken so long to score his runs, it's like he's stagnated at the crease and it has had a bit of a ripple effect through the Indian batting. They can't seem to get on top of Australia's bowling," the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

Cheteshwar Pujara in 2018/19 Australia series

Pujara was the batting mainstay when the two sides locked horns Down Under in the 2018-19 season. The number three Test batsman had played a crucial role in Team India's 2-1 (four-match series) where he had amassed 521 runs in eight innings and had breached the three-figure mark thrice.

This was India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

READ: DRS Blunder Leaves Fans In Utter Disbelief On Day 3 Of SCG Test Against Australia

Can Pujara make an impact in the second innings?

The Aussies in their second innings are 103/2 with two of their famed top-order batsmen Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) going strong. The hosts now have a lead of 197 runs after the end of play on Day 3.

The visitors will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable total on Day 4 as the SCG Test reaches its business end.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara will be hoping to play an impactful knock during India's run-chase and make amends for his 176-ball 50 in the first innings.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Expects 'quick Solution' As Bumrah-Siraj Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

READ: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For Six Weeks After Suffering A Thumb Fracture In SCG Test

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.