Harsha Bhogle Expects 'quick Solution' As Bumrah-Siraj Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

Harsha Bhogle came forward and expressed disappointment after two of Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play of the ongoing third Test match.

While the matter was brought up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and the security officers at the SCG immediately after the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is furious with the turn of events.

'Needs a quick solution': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, veteran commentator and cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle went on to say that the issue needs a quick solution from calm and decisive minds.

What exactly happened as per sources?

Sources aware of developments in the team said that both the pacers initially brought the matter up with India's current stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane and then there was a team huddle that was led by head coach Ravi Shastri and it was then decided that this sort of behavior should not and will not be ignored.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla issues statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has expressed disappointment after Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and, Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play in the ongoing third Test match and has gone on to say that the Australian Board (Cricket Australia) should take cognizance.

Shukla also went on to say that these kinds of things are not acceptable for cricket lovers. Furthermore, he has urged each & every cricket board to take strict measures against such kind of incidents. Meanwhile, the reigning BCCI VP also went on to add that the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also supposed to act on this issue.

'Such behavior is 'unacceptable': A BCCI official

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behavior is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

