ALV Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Alvalade Asian Cricket Club is all set to take on Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura in the opening match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Monday, September 21. The live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, ALV vs MCCV match prediction, ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team and the probable ALV vs MCCV playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal's Gritty Innings Against Delhi Goes In Vain, Netizens Laud His Heroics

ALV vs MCCV live: ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction and preview

The tournament will witness teams like Alvalade, Amigos Ansiao, Oeiras, Malo Vilamoura, Rossio and Royal Lisbon battling out in 20 matches for five days to be crowned champions. Coming to the ALV vs MCCV live match, both the teams are considered are favourites to win the trophy and one of the team will be looking to make a winning start to the campaign. An exciting contest is on the cards.

Also Read: Umpiring Error Costs Punjab Victory Vs Delhi; Sehwag Opines Umpire Should Be The MOTM

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: ALV vs MCCV playing 11: ALV squad

Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir

Also Read: 'There'll Always Be Nerves': Rabada Speaks After Stunning Super Over Thriller Vs Punjab

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: ALV vs MCCV playing 11: MCCV squad

Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali,Yasir Sabir, Khurram Shahzad

Also Read: Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada As Delhi Clinch Super Over Thriller

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team

G Singh

Z Ali

A Mehmood

ALV vs MCCV live: ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction

As per our ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, ALV are favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, ALV vs MCCV top picks and ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALV vs MCCV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter