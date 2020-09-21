ALV Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Alvalade Asian Cricket Club is all set to take on Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura in the opening match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Monday, September 21. The live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, ALV vs MCCV match prediction, ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team and the probable ALV vs MCCV playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
The tournament will witness teams like Alvalade, Amigos Ansiao, Oeiras, Malo Vilamoura, Rossio and Royal Lisbon battling out in 20 matches for five days to be crowned champions. Coming to the ALV vs MCCV live match, both the teams are considered are favourites to win the trophy and one of the team will be looking to make a winning start to the campaign. An exciting contest is on the cards.
Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir
Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali,Yasir Sabir, Khurram Shahzad
As per our ALV vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, ALV are favourites to win the match.
