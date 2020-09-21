Umpiring Error Costs Punjab Victory Vs Delhi; Sehwag Opines Umpire Should Be The MOTM

On the second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Delhi came out on top after defeating Punjab, but the match wasn't without controversy. In the second last over of Punjab’s batting, the umpire falsely called a short run which ultimately cost KL Rahul’s side the match. As Twitter went abuzz with what turned out to be a game-changer, Virender Sehwag took a dig at the incident and said that the umpire should have been awarded the 'Man of the Match'.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Read: Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada As Delhi Clinch Super Over Thriller

Umpiring error

The second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020 was an absolute nailbiter that came down to the wire. Punjab tied Delhi’s score of 157 and sent the match into a Super Over where Delhi ultimately drew first blood. Since the match was a tie leading to a power-packed Super Over, the short-run call cost KL Rahul’s side a winning match. Irfan Pathan was also quick to point out the game-changing call.

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Read: Chris Gayle Pumped Up For IPL 2020, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance On Popular Bhojpuri Song

Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada

The second match of Drea11 IPL 2020 is being hailed as an absolute cracking beginning to the season. After Delhi crushed Punjab with a Super Over end, netizens heap praises on Stoinis and Rabada's heroics and also sympathised with Mayank Agarwal's valiant efforts. Take a look at their reactions below:

What a super over from the main man @KagisoRabada25 🔥. These first two @IPL games have been incredible! 🤯 — Laura Wolvaardt (@LauraWolvaardt) September 20, 2020

Delhi were struggling to score runs Stoinis came and smashed all over the Park.



Delhi were struggling to contain Mayank Agarwal. Stonis came and took his wicket also ended the game in tie



What a Hero 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 20, 2020

Mayank Agarwal : I'll hit winning shot

Rabada : pic.twitter.com/4F4oWlvcEZ — Sarvesh Belhekar (@BelhekarSarvesh) September 20, 2020

Okay but Marcus Stoinis took my heart today❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUMtBCxtST — Sheya (@sshhhhfirkoihai) September 20, 2020

(Image Credit @IPL/Twitter)

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Rajasthan's Opening Clash Against Chennai

Read: Rabada's Stunning Super Over & Stoinis' Heroics Help Delhi Clinch The Thriller Vs Punjab