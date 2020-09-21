Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Umpiring Error Costs Punjab Victory Vs Delhi; Sehwag Opines Umpire Should Be The MOTM

On the second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, an umpiring error cost Punjab the match as the game was forced into a Super Over where Delhi draws first blood.

Written By Shubham Bose
Last Updated:
Umpiring error costs Punjab victory vs Delhi

On the second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Delhi came out on top after defeating Punjab, but the match wasn't without controversy. In the second last over of Punjab’s batting, the umpire falsely called a short run which ultimately cost KL Rahul’s side the match. As Twitter went abuzz with what turned out to be a game-changer, Virender Sehwag took a dig at the incident and said that the umpire should have been awarded the 'Man of the Match'.

Read: Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada As Delhi Clinch Super Over Thriller

Umpiring error

The second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020 was an absolute nailbiter that came down to the wire. Punjab tied Delhi’s score of 157 and sent the match into a Super Over where Delhi ultimately drew first blood. Since the match was a tie leading to a power-packed Super Over, the short-run call cost KL Rahul’s side a winning match. Irfan Pathan was also quick to point out the game-changing call.  

 

Read: Chris Gayle Pumped Up For IPL 2020, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance On Popular Bhojpuri Song

Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada

The second match of Drea11 IPL 2020 is being hailed as an absolute cracking beginning to the season. After Delhi crushed Punjab with a Super Over end, netizens heap praises on Stoinis and Rabada's heroics and also sympathised with Mayank Agarwal's valiant efforts. Take a look at their reactions below:

(Image Credit @IPL/Twitter)

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Rajasthan's Opening Clash Against Chennai

Read: Rabada's Stunning Super Over & Stoinis' Heroics Help Delhi Clinch The Thriller Vs Punjab

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

'There'll always be nerves': Rabada speaks after stunning Super Over thriller vs Punjab

46 mins ago

Twitter explodes with praise for Stoinis and Rabada as Delhi clinch Super Over thriller

55 mins ago

IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab Live Updates: Delhi win the Super Over to draw first blood

7 hours ago

Rabada's stunning Super Over & Stoinis' heroics help Delhi clinch the thriller vs Punjab

1 hour ago

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks Jharkhand Premier League live

2 hours ago

JPL T20 JAM vs DHA live streaming, where to watch in India, pitch and weather report

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS