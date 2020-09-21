Home
Mayank Agarwal's Gritty Innings Against Delhi Goes In Vain, Netizens Laud His Heroics

Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant knock of 89 runs from 60 balls won hearts, with netizens lauding his valiant effort that kept the lions in the game until the end!

Written By Shubham Bose
Last Updated:
https://twitter.com/133_Hobart/status/1307746185877180416

On the second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Delhi came out on top after defeating Punjab in a nailbiting match in Dubai. While Punjab ultimately lost to Delhi in the Super Over, Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant knock of 89 runs from 60 balls won hearts, with netizens lauding his valiant effort that kept the lions in the game until the very end.

‘High class player’

Following the match, Twitter exploded with netizens racing to congratulate Delhi for their first win of the tournament. The microblogging site was also full of kind words for Mayank Agarwal. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Umpiring Error Costs Punjab Victory

In the second last over of Punjab’s batting, the umpire falsely called a short run which ultimately cost KL Rahul’s side the match. Punjab tied Delhi’s score of 157 and sent the match into a Super Over where Delhi ultimately drew first blood. Since the match was a tie leading to a power-packed Super Over, the short-run call cost Punjab a winning match.  

(Image Credit @lionsdenkxip)

First Published:
