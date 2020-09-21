Mayank Agarwal's Gritty Innings Against Delhi Goes In Vain, Netizens Laud His Heroics

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
On the second day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Delhi came out on top after defeating Punjab in a nailbiting match in Dubai. While Punjab ultimately lost to Delhi in the Super Over, Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant knock of 89 runs from 60 balls won hearts, with netizens lauding his valiant effort that kept the lions in the game until the very end.
Following the match, Twitter exploded with netizens racing to congratulate Delhi for their first win of the tournament. The microblogging site was also full of kind words for Mayank Agarwal. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Do not forget this Innings. What an innings played by Mayank Agarwal. Absolute champion Knock.!! pic.twitter.com/gtc6GAUoUx— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 20, 2020
Mayank Agarwal is such an unreal talent. Guy can handle Cummins on Day 1 of Boxing day test with same aplomb as smashing a 60 ball 90 in a tense IPL chase.— RJK 🕸️ (@rahul_jk) September 20, 2020
mayank agarwal today pic.twitter.com/K9mqiOsedg— Aspirant (@dreamerupsc) September 20, 2020
Let's take a moment and appreciate Mayank Agarwal what a brilliant innings under pressure 👏. Lost the match but Won our Hearts❤ #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/60FpFz5lbp— ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ🕉 (@Romeo_theboss) September 20, 2020
#KingsXiPunjab are won the match but the 18th over 3rd ball leg square ampair— Asif Khan (@AsifKha17146940) September 20, 2020
Declaration short run but in reply there is completely run mayank Agarwal are completely run
So who win the match #KXIP pic.twitter.com/rjBULU8Rg1
In the second last over of Punjab’s batting, the umpire falsely called a short run which ultimately cost KL Rahul’s side the match. Punjab tied Delhi’s score of 157 and sent the match into a Super Over where Delhi ultimately drew first blood. Since the match was a tie leading to a power-packed Super Over, the short-run call cost Punjab a winning match.
