Twitter Explodes With Praise For Stoinis And Rabada As Delhi Clinch Super Over Thriller

Taking the match to the very last breath, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi defeated Punjab in a thrilling Super Over to register their first victory of the season on Sunday night. Marcus Stoinis starred for the Delhi squad with the bat and ball as he bowled the crucial last over to take the match into the Super Over with a stunning wicket on the last deliver. Delhi dominated the tie-breaker completely as Kagiso Rabada struck twice limiting Punjab to merely two runs which Rishabh Pant scored alone.

The nail-biting contest was hailed as an absolute cracking beginning to the IPL 2020 in UAE, with the match being only the second one to be played so far. Twitter exploded as netizens celebrated Stoinis and Rabada's heroics and also sympathised with Mayank Agarwal's heartbreak. Here's how they reacted at the end of the thriller:

What a super over from the main man @KagisoRabada25 🔥. These first two @IPL games have been incredible! 🤯 — Laura Wolvaardt (@LauraWolvaardt) September 20, 2020

Delhi were struggling to score runs Stoinis came and smashed all over the Park.



Delhi were struggling to contain Mayank Agarwal. Stonis came and took his wicket also ended the game in tie



What a Hero 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 20, 2020

Stoinis Batting & Bowling What a Innings Dream11 Game Changer 🔥🔥🔥#DCvKXIP #Master — Mersal IMRAN ツ (@Itz_MersalImran) September 20, 2020

Defending 1 Run In 2 Balls Is Not For Everyone 🔥 Bow Down To King Stoinis pic.twitter.com/y199TuYOtx — Ved. (@AjaySRKFan) September 20, 2020

Mayank Agarwal : I'll hit winning shot

Rabada : pic.twitter.com/4F4oWlvcEZ — Sarvesh Belhekar (@BelhekarSarvesh) September 20, 2020

Okay but Marcus Stoinis took my heart today❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUMtBCxtST — Sheya (@sshhhhfirkoihai) September 20, 2020

Delhi defeat Punjab

With Punjab batting first in the super over, KL Rahul and Pooran came out to bat first, however, the skipper was dismissed for just two runs on the second delivery. Kagiso Rabada had the bowling duty in the super over as he knocked off Glenn Maxwell as well for a duck to hold Punjab back for just two runs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal, who stood took it to the very end, played wonderful innings of 89 before getting out on the penultimate delivery of the match. Despite losing early wickets, Agarwal held one end strong and survived twice before getting out in a dramatic match. However, Stoinis starred again with the ball as he got the wicket of Chris Jordan to tie the match.

Delhi were off to a disappointing start with the bat as the Shreyas Iyer-led squad lost three early wickets. However, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to steady the Delhi ship for a while as they both held their nerves. A late blitzkrieg from Australia's power-hitter Marcus Stoinis powered Delhi to a total of 157, setting a target of 158 for Punjab. The Australian scored 53 runs off 21 balls with 7 fours and 3 maximums at a strike rate of 252.38.

