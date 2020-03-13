IPL 2020: Franchises Invited For Crucial Governing Council Meeting After Coronavirus Scare

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is scheduled to start from March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly contagious Coronavirus, there are reports circling around stating the season is likely to be postponed or cancelled entirely. To determine the future of IPL 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently scheduled a meeting for Saturday, March 14.

Coronavirus update: BCCI to decide future of IPL 2020 with franchises

According to a news agency, the meeting will be attended by representatives from all eight IPL 2020 franchises. The meeting will see the BCCI and the franchises take a final call on the tournament. In wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Government recently issued a cancellation of all visas to the country till April 15. The restriction will mean that the overseas players and support staff of all franchises will not be able to participate in the opening two-and-a-half weeks of the tournament.

While speaking with a news agency, a BCCI official said the meeting will also be discussing the unavailability of foreign players. According to the latest Coronavirus update, there have been around 77 cases of the disease in India which includes 12 of them in Maharashtra alone. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope himself recently said that the impending IPL 2020 should either be postponed or be held in empty stadiums.

IPL 2020 Schedule

Meanwhile, if the tournament goes ahead as planned in spite of the Coronavirus outbreak, here is the IPL 2020 schedule for the first five days. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be seen taking on familiar foes Chennai Super Kings in the opening match on March 29 in Mumbai. Here are the following few fixtures.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - March 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - March 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - April 1

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2

