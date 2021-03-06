AM-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women’s National Cricket League Match Preview

ACT Meteors and New South Wales Breakers are set to play each other in the 19th match of the Women’s National Cricket League on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at EPC Solar Park, Canberra, with the game set to start at 4:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, alongside other details of this match.

AM-W vs NSW-W live: AM-W vs NSW-W match preview

This is the second clash between ACT Meteors and New South Wales Breakers as both teams clashed earlier in the tournament during their previous round of fixtures. The hosts suffered a massive defeat back then and will be looking to take revenge this time around. Currently slotted sixth on the points table, ACT Meteors have collected just four points this season, winning one of their five matches. They will be eager to bounce back to winning ways but face a relatively tough opposition and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to collect any points from this game .

New South Wales Breakers walk into the match after registering a comfortable win over ACT Meteors in their recent outing. Currently slotted third on the league table, they have registered two wins, suffered from the same number of losses while drawing one game against Tasmania Women. They will be brimming with confidence as they head into this game and will focus on continuing their positive momentum and record their third win on Sunday.

AM-W vs NSW-W Playing 11s (predicted)

ACT Meteors - Amy Yates, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Rebecca Carter, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes, Erica Kershaw Olivia Porter, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Chloe Rafferty.

New South Wales Breakers - Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Anika Learoyd, Stella Campbell, Erin Burns, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington Lauren Cheatle, Hayley Silver-Holmes.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Alyssa Healy (C), Erica Kershaw

Batswomen - Katie Mack, Rachael Haynes (VC), Amy Yates, Rachel Trenaman

Allrounders - Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers - Carly Leeson, Hannah Darlington Nicola Hancock, Hayley Silver-Holmes

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain -Alyssa Healy or Carly Leeson

Vice-Captain - Rachael Haynes or Sammy-Jo Johnson

AM-W vs NSW-W Match Prediction

Both the teams are set to play a thrilling encounter on Sunday. However, New South Wales Breakers Women start the match as favorites and are expected to register a comfortable win at the end of this match.

Note: The above AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, AM-W vs NSW-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team and AM-W vs NSW-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

