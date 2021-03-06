RCB Team 2021 Coach Reacts To Kyle Jamieson's Struggles, Gives Hint Of Training Camp Dates

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson's performances in the ongoing New Zealand vs Australia T20I series have been extremely disappointing, to say the least. The lanky pacer's poor run of form continued even in the recently concluded fourth T20I as he gave away 49 runs in his quota of four overs and failed to grab even a single wicket. As a result, Jamieson has come under tremendous pressure from the media and public.

Mike Hesson not too worried about Kyle Jamieson's form

The Kyle Jamieson bowling in the New Zealand vs Australia T20 series has been subjected to a lot of trolls and criticism with fans running a meme riot after the pacer's poor show. Kyle Jamieson has played all four games of the series where he has only picked one wicket at an abysmal average of 175 and an awful economy rate of 11.67. Moreover, Kyle Jamieson was picked by the RCB franchise at the IPL 2021 auction for a whopping ₹15 crore and soon after that, he was smashed for four sixes in an over by former RCB player Aaron Finch ironically.

Kyle Jamieson's dreadful performances have left many RCB team 2021 fans worried. However, the Director of Cricket Operations at RCB, Mike Hesson is not too worried about the bowler's performances. While speaking to Sky Sports NZ, Hesson said that Jamieson has struggled probably for the first time in international cricket really, which isn't a bad thing. According to Hesson, the cricketer has battled to find his lengths, which happens when one is under pressure. He added that the pressure is not only from the opposition but also the weight of expectations.

Hesson added that one cannot judge a player over a very short period of time but consider all the characteristics that he’s got. The former New Zealand head coach stated that Jamieson has got some good fighting qualities but admitted that the 26-year old has struggled to find his lengths lately and has looked like he has lost his run-up. Hesson opined that they know how good a player he is and although RCB would like him to be performing better, they’re not too worried just yet.

In the same interview, Hesson also claimed that RCB were looking to hold the players' camp within the next 2-3 weeks in Bengaluru, but are just awaiting the IPL's GC to finalize the tournament's dates for the season to take a call on the same.

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 salary

Speaking about the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 salary, the lanky pacer was signed by the Bangalore franchise for ₹15 crore which also made him the fourth most expensive IPL player of all-time. The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war as they were keen to sign the talented speedster for the upcoming edition. Speaking about Jamieson's career, the Kiwi pacer has played only six Test matches and claimed 36 wickets in the longer format.

He also was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the West Indies for his 11-wicket collection last year in December. The 26-year-old has four wickets in the shortest format of the game and three in ODIs. This season will be his maiden outing in the Indian Premier League and he is expected to play a major role in his first season itself with the RCB team 2021.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER/ ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE.COM

