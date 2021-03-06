TAS-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women’s National Cricket League 2021 Preview

Tasmania Women and Queensland Women are set to lock horns in the 20th match of the Australian Women’s National Cricket League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, March 7 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11s and top picks among other details of this clash.

TAS-W vs QUN-W live: TAS-W vs QUN-W match preview

Tasmania Women walk into the match after putting together a string of impressive performances in the league so far. Currently slotted second on the league table, the hosts of this game have registered 4 wins, one loss, and one draw from their 6 matches and looked like a well-settled unit before the game. With 19 points against their name, Tasmania Women will be hoping to continue building some positive momentum and aim to record their fifth win of the campaign when they take on the Queensland Fire on Saturday

Queensland Fire, on the other hand, have been relatively poor when compared to their Sunday opponents as they currently occupy the fourth position on the league table. Sandwiched between New South Wales Women and South Australia Women, the visitors of this game have recorded 2 wins and lost three games from their 5 matches. Walking into the match, they would be looking to turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways. But the Queensland side faces a mammoth task up ahead in the likes of Tasmania Women, who are deemed widely as favourites to win the match.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Playing 11s (predicted)

Tasmania Women - Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Rachel Priest, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Meg Phillips, Naomi Stalenberg, Emily Smith, Sarah Coyte, Samatha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa.

Queensland Fire - Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Ellie Johnston, Holly Ferling.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Rachel Priest (C), Georgia Redmayne

Batswomen - Georgia Voll, Sasha Moloney, Charli Knott, Naomi Stalenberg

Allrounders - Jess Jonassen (VC)

Bowlers - Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Holly Ferling, Belinda Vakarewa

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Georgia Redmayne or Rachel Priest

Vice-Captain- Jess Jonassen or Belinda Vakarewa

TAS-W vs QUN-W Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Tasmania Women to walk away as winners at the end of this match

Note: The above TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, TAS-W vs QUN-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team and TAS-W vs QUN-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

