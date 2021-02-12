Amazon Prime Video To Launch Another Australian Cricket Documentary After The Test Success

With the rising popularity of cricket across the playing nations, several 'Over The Top' (OTT) platforms have looked to capitalise on the craze. A major player in the market, Amazon Prime Video hit the jackpot after their series on Australian cricket garnered immense attention from all corners. The success of 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team', has paved way for yet another documentary on the sport.

Amazon Prime Video to launch a documentary on Australian women's cricket team triumph

The latest initiative from the OTT platform will revolve around the team's exceptional run during the ICC T20 World Cup of 2020. The two-part series is named 'The Record', and audiences will be able to relish the Australian women's cricket team's journey from February 12. The trailer of the series was released on February 7, and it received immense appreciation from cricket enthusiasts.

The Record, a two-part series documenting Australia's extraordinary T20 World Cup, launches on Amazon Prime today!



Producers Angela Pippos and Nicole Minchin joined the #ScoopPodcast to chat about the making of the series: https://t.co/bUTqrN2uq4 #TheRecord pic.twitter.com/RmbDVgYwMu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2021

The T20 World Cup of 2020 was a monumental moment in the history of women's cricket. The Final of the marquee event saw the hosts in Australia taking on the spirited Indian side. Over 86,000 people turned up for the ultimate contest of the mega-event, and Australia, despite having a shaky start to their campaign, came up with a lion-hearted performance to defy all odds and eventually were crowned as the World Champions.

This would be a substantial addition to their existing sports content and hence will help them define a great value proposition for sports fans. 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team' emerged to be one of the most prominent offerings when it comes to sports-based content on the platform. The addition of the new series, it will serve as a great value proposition for cricket enthusiasts, and the same could also have a positive impact on the downloads of the app.

The Australian women's cricket team clinched their fifth title after beating India in the Final. Both teams were hailed as firm favourites ahead of the tournament, and the sides lived up to the expectations by booking a berth for the ultimate showdown. In spite of the absence of star player Ellyse Perry, the home team registered a comprehensive 85-run win over the in-form Indian side. The upcoming documentary will feature several superstars of Australian women's cricket like Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and many more.

Image source: T20 World Cup Twitter

