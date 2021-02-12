IPL Auction: Sreesanth Removed, Nayan Doshi To Become The Oldest To Go Under The Hammer

The BCCI on Thursday released the IPL auction 2021 new player list for the 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza. As many as 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction that is slated to take place in Chennai on February 18. According to an official release by the body, a total of 1,114 cricketers had initially registered themselves for the auction.

Sreesanth comeback short-lived as pacer ousted from IPL 2021 auction player list

However, the pruned list was arrived at after the eight IPL franchises submitted their shortlisted players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs at the IPL auction in Chennai, as per BCCI. Notably, Sreesanth was excluded from the IPL auction 2021 new player list.

Fans were stoked after the Kerala-based pacer had registered himself for the IPL auction. The Sreesanth comeback was one of the most awaited events for his fans. However, to Sreesanth's disappointment, the IPL franchises were not as thrilled about his comeback as his fans were, wwhich is why the 38-year old found himself out of the reckoning.

Sreesanth made a comeback to domestic cricket after serving a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in spot fixing during the IPL 2013 season. The right-arm pacer represented Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he managed to pick u[ four wickets. Notably, Sreesanth had set a base price of ₹75 lakh while registering for IPL 2021 auction but no franchises were interested in bidding for the speedster, which resulted in his ouster from the IPL 2021 auction.

Interestingly, Nayan Doshi, son of former India spinner Dilip Doshi, made the cut to the final IPL players list. In doing so, Doshi also became the oldest player to feature at the IPL 2021 auction. Notably, Nayan Doshi has played for the Rajasthan Royals (2010) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011) and if he manages to find a bidder at the IPL 2021 auction, the Nottingham-born player will be playing in the league after a decade. Doshi has featured in four IPL matches where he has bagged two wickets at an economy rate of 8.46. Remarkably, Doshi hasn't played competitive cricket since 2013-14.

