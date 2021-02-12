Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Chennai Test, Stuart Broad Or Chris Woakes Set To Replace Him

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the India vs England 2nd Test that is scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The lanky speedster suffered an elbow injury which prevented him from attending England's training session on Thursday as the visitors returned to training after trouncing India in the first Test by 227 runs.

Jofra Archer ruled out of 2nd Test, Stuart Broad likely to replace the young pacer

We can confirm that @JofraArcher will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2021

Notably, the latest Jofra Archer injury has nothing to do with the stress fracture of the elbow that had kept him out of the first Test against South Africa (December 2019). It is rather being being treated as a niggle. The magnitude of the Jofra Archer injury is not known yet, however, the England management doesn't want to take any risk as they want the 25-year-old to be fully fit for the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad which will commence on February 24. . Archer is likely to be replaced by Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes, who will partner with James Anderson for the India vs England 2nd Test.

The second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Jofra Archer slams pitch used in Chennai for first Test, calls it 'worst ever'

Despite having won the match comprehensively, Archer had some harsh words to say about the Chepauk pitch used for the first Test. The Englishman has termed the Chepauk pitch as the worst he has ever seen. Archer spoke in length about the Chepauk pitch in his column for the Daily Mail.

Archer said that the Chepauk pitch was probably the worst surface he saw on the fifth day of a Test match. He added that the pitch was orange in colour with bits missing and rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. Archer reckoned that when they walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, he was very hopeful they would complete the job.

However, he admitted that Indian players have big reputations and are at home, so they felt that the hosts would be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. Archer further said that he didn't expect the visitors to skittle the Indian team out that cheaply. He also said that neither did he expect the match to finish not long after afternoon drinks.

